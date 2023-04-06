Kreider potted two goals -- one on the power play -- in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Lightning.

Kreider opened the scoring with a power-play deflection in front, passing Vic Hadfield for fifth in Rangers franchise history. He shot the puck right into Andrei Vasilevskiy's glove with most of the net open early in the third period but made no mistake with another opportunity later in the final frame, picking up his second goal on a rebound after Mika Zibanejad hit the post. After scoring only 14 of his 52 goals at even strength last season, Kreider has once again potted 14 at even strength, though his overall goal total has dipped to 35.