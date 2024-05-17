Kreider scored a natural hat trick in Thursday's 5-3 win over Carolina in Game 6.

Kreider was stellar Thursday night, scoring three consecutive goals in the final frame to help the Rangers advance to the Eastern Conference Final. New York's captain jammed home a loose puck at the side of the net to put the Rangers within one in the third period. He then deflected a shot from Artemi Panarin past Carolina's Frederik Andersen to tie the game for New York. Kreider would then score the game-winning goal on a beautiful set up from Ryan Lindgren behind the net. Kreider finished the series against Carolina with seven points (five goals) in six games after failing to find the scoresheet in consecutive contests prior to Game 6. The 33-year-old Massachusetts native will have a few days to rest as the Rangers await the winner of the Boston-Florida series.