Rangers' Chris Kreider: Possible non-contact participant Wednesday

Kreider (blood clot) has been cleared to come off blood thinners and could return to the ice in a non-contact jersey as early as Wednesday, Larry Brooks of the New York Post reports.

Kreider has been sidelined for nearly a month and a half because of a blood clot stemming from a rib issue, but he appears finally set to retake the ice. The star winger will eventually need to graduate to full-contact practice sessions before rejoining the lineup. More information should begin to surface as Kreider draws closer to retaking the ice for game action, though he could take a major step forward Wednesday.