Rangers' Chris Kreider: Possible non-contact participant Wednesday
Kreider (blood clot) has been cleared to come off blood thinners and could return to the ice in a non-contact jersey as early as Wednesday, Larry Brooks of the New York Post reports.
Kreider has been sidelined for nearly a month and a half because of a blood clot stemming from a rib issue, but he appears finally set to retake the ice. The star winger will eventually need to graduate to full-contact practice sessions before rejoining the lineup. More information should begin to surface as Kreider draws closer to retaking the ice for game action, though he could take a major step forward Wednesday.
More News
-
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Hits ice Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Surgery successful, out six weeks minimum•
-
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Set to have surgery on ribs•
-
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Out indefinitely with blood clot in arm•
-
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Update on upper-body injury coming Thursday•
-
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Won't return with mystery ailment•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...