Rangers' Chris Kreider: Posts 15 PIM
Kreider earned his keep with a major penalty and game misconduct in a 4-1 loss to the Canucks on Wednesday.
The major and ejection jumped Kreider's season PIM to 55, putting him past his total from last season and just three minutes behind his 2016-17 number. Kreider posted a career-best 88 PIM in 2014-15. He would have to average more than a minor penalty per game for the remaining 12 contests to set a new PIM career high, but Kreider is two goals and four points away from new bests in the scoring departments. He has 26 goals and 49 points in 70 games this season.
