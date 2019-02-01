Rangers' Chris Kreider: Pots 23rd goal
Kreider scored his 23rd goal of the season in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Devils.
Kreider's thriving on the top line with Mika Zibanejad and Mats Zuccarello, as the trio combined for all four Rangers goals and eight points in this one. With his 38th point in his 50th game of the season, Kreider surpassed last year's total of 37 points over 58 appearances.
