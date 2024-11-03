Kreider registered a shorthanded goal in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.
Kreider opened the scoring at the 3:44 mark of the first period. His 11 shorthanded markers since the start of the 2021-22 season lead the league over that span. Kreider has seven goals and no assists through 11 outings this campaign.
