Rangers' Chris Kreider: Pots extra-man tally Friday

Kreider opened the scoring in Friday's 4-2 win over the Kings with a power-play goal.

Kreider snapped a six-game goal drought one night after ending a three-game point drought. He only skated 12:30 in this one, but his 20 shifts were only two fewer than the 22 Kreider averaged over his previous 10 games. After scoring 28 goals a season ago, the power forward's on pace to replicate that total exactly with 11 tallies through 32 games.