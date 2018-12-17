Rangers' Chris Kreider: Pots goal

Kreider scored his 15th goal of the season in Sunday's clash with the Golden Knights.

Kreider was pointless in his previous three contests, but was able to get back on the scoresheet Sunday. The winger should continue filling in a top-six role alongside Kevin Hayes and Pavel Buchnevich and should have plenty of opportunities to rack up points on a regular basis.

