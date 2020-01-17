Rangers' Chris Kreider: Pots late winner
Kreider scored the game-winning goal on the power play in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Islanders.
Kreider added three shots, three hits and two PIM in the physical affair. He made amends by scoring the winner with 25 seconds remaining after being whistled for goalie interference earlier in the third period. The power forward has lit the lamp nine times in his last 14 games, adding five assists in that stretch for a point-per-game pace.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.