Rangers' Chris Kreider: Pots late winner

Kreider scored the game-winning goal on the power play in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Islanders.

Kreider added three shots, three hits and two PIM in the physical affair. He made amends by scoring the winner with 25 seconds remaining after being whistled for goalie interference earlier in the third period. The power forward has lit the lamp nine times in his last 14 games, adding five assists in that stretch for a point-per-game pace.