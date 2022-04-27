Kreider scored his 52 goal of the season to go with an assist and six shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Kreider got the Rangers on the board in the second by converting a breakaway on the backhand. He added a helper on Alexis Lafreniere's late goal with goalie Igor Shesterkin pulled for an extra attacker. New York's comeback bid came up short, but Kreider extended his point streak to five games and continues to play well heading into the playoffs.