Rangers' Chris Kreider: Pots power-play tally Tuesday
Kreider scored a power-play goal on one of his seven shots in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Golden Knights.
Kreider's third-period tally ignited a four-goal rally that turned a 4-2 deficit into a 6-4 win. The power forward's strong offensive performance and ability to put the puck on net against inexperienced netminder Maxime Lagace didn't go unnoticed by coach Alain Vigneault, as Kreider skated 16:59 in this one after seeing fewer than 16 minutes in each of his previous four games.
