Rangers' Chris Kreider: Provides pair of goals
Kreider scored twice on a game-high seven shots in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.
Kreider collected his ninth and 10th goals of the season for his first multi-goal performance of 2019-20. He's provided more consistent in recent weeks, hitting the scoresheet in six of his last seven games (four goals, four assists). He also has three games of five-plus shots during that stretch after failing to hit that mark in any of his first 30 games. Kreider now has 21 points in 35 games and is on pace for his fifth 20-goal season in the past five years.
