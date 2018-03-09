Rangers' Chris Kreider: Questionable for Saturday's contest

Per coach Alain Vigneault, Kreider (undisclosed) is considered 50-50 to play Saturday against the Panthers.

Kreider left Thursday's 5-3 loss to Tampa Bay due to "precautionary reasons," but it appears as though his exit may not have been strictly precautionary after all. If the 26-year-old winger is unable to go Saturday, Peter Holland will likely round out the Rangers' depth up front against Florida.

