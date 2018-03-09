Rangers' Chris Kreider: Questionable for Saturday's contest
Per coach Alain Vigneault, Kreider (undisclosed) is considered 50-50 to play Saturday against the Panthers.
Kreider left Thursday's 5-3 loss to Tampa Bay due to "precautionary reasons," but it appears as though his exit may not have been strictly precautionary after all. If the 26-year-old winger is unable to go Saturday, Peter Holland will likely round out the Rangers' depth up front against Florida.
More News
-
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Will not return Thursday•
-
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Throws four hits in return•
-
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Will return Friday•
-
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Could return Friday•
-
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Takes ice Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Possible non-contact participant Wednesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...