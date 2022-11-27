Kreider scored his 10th goal of the season during Saturday's 4-3 loss to the visiting Oilers.

Kreider, who has compiled 11 points in his past 14 appearances, used a bank shot off goalie Jack Campell to give the Rangers a 2-0 lead at 15:54 of the second period Saturday. The 31-year-old left winger joined Mika Zibanejad as the lone Rangers with at least 10 tallies. Kreider added two shots during the matinee defeat.