Rangers' Chris Kreider: Ready for cross-town clash

Kreider (illness) will play against the Islanders on Tuesday.

Kreider signed a seven-year contract worth $6.5 million annually Monday, and he'll focus on bringing the Blueshirts back to the playoffs for the first time in three years. The 28-year-old has been excellent over the last month, racking up seven goals and 13 points over 12 games.

