Kreider (wrist) will be on the ice when training camp begins Thursday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Kreider underwent a minor wrist procedure following the Rangers' playoff run in late June, but he was always expected to be ready for training camp. Look for the 31-year-old winger to regress substantially in the goal-scoring category this year after racking up a career-high 52 goals through 81 games last campaign.