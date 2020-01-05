Rangers' Chris Kreider: Records helper
Kreider produced an assist, four shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Canucks.
Kreider set up Pavel Buchnevich at 7:59 of the first period. The 28-year-old winger has been on a tear with five goals and four helpers in his last nine games. Kreider has 26 points, 94 shots, 79 hits and 40 PIM through 41 contests in 2019-20.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.