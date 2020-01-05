Rangers' Chris Kreider: Records helper

Kreider produced an assist, four shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Canucks.

Kreider set up Pavel Buchnevich at 7:59 of the first period. The 28-year-old winger has been on a tear with five goals and four helpers in his last nine games. Kreider has 26 points, 94 shots, 79 hits and 40 PIM through 41 contests in 2019-20.