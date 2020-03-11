Rangers' Chris Kreider: Resumes skating

Kreider (foot) resumed skating and stick handling in a sweatsuit Tuesday, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.

Kreider's recovery timetable hasn't changed, which means he'd be lucky to return before the regular season comes to a close April 4 against the Blackhawks, but it was nonetheless an encouraging sign to see him back on the ice Tuesday. If the Rangers are able to sneak into the playoffs, the 28-year-old winger will likely be ready to return at some point during Round 1. That'd be a huge boon to New York's postseason chances. as Kreider has been a force up front for the Rangers when healthy this season, having racked up 24 goals, 45 points and 116 hits in 63 games.