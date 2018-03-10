Rangers' Chris Kreider: Returning to action
Kreider (undisclosed) will be back for Saturday's road game against the Panthers, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
Kreider reportedly is set for top-line duty opposite Jesper Fast, and he'll be centered by two-way Swede Mikka Zibanejad. Such an arrangement obviously comes with power-play ice time as well, but it's been tough sledding for Kreider, who was originally selected 19th overall by the Rangers in the 2009 draft. He's only compiled 12 goals and 13 assists (seven points on the man advantage) through 44 games. We'd like to give the American winger the benefit of the doubt given his impressive track record, but the Rangers don't have anything to play for but pride at this point, so we recommend streaming him only in matchups that appear highly favorable on paper.
