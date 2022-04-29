Kreider (rest) will play in Friday's season finale against the Capitals, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today Sports reports.
Kreider sat out the Rangers' penultimate game Wednesday along with a number of other regulars, but most of New York's top players will return to the lineup Friday. He needs two goals to tie Jaromir Jagr's single-season Rangers record of 54 from 2005-06.
