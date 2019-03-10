Rangers' Chris Kreider: Rings up assist
Kreider registered an assist, three shots on net and four hits in Saturday's win over the Devils.
Kreider continues to get stable minutes in the top six after the departures of Mats Zuccarello (arm) and Kevin Hayes, but he has just two points -- both assists -- in six games since the trade deadline. Still, he provides a solid floor with plenty of shots on net, and he brings additional value in leagues which reward physical play as he averages over two hits per game.
