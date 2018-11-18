Rangers' Chris Kreider: Roaring toward career pace

Kreider delivered a three-point game (one goal, two assists) in a 4-2 victory over the Panthers on Saturday night.

His goal was his Rangers-leading 11th goal and fifth on the power play. And he extended his point streak to four games and seven points (four goals, three assists). Kreider is on pace for a 40-goal, 75-point pace. Use this speed demon well.

