Rangers' Chris Kreider: Scores first goal of season

With his team on a man advantage, Kreider found the back of the net for the first time this year in a 4-2 victory over Nashville on Saturday.

Not only was it Kreider's first goal of the season, but it also snapped a five-game stretch without scoring a point. It's been a relatively slow start for the 26-year-old forward, who has scored 20-plus goals in three consecutive campaigns coming in to this season. The Massachusetts native will try to ride the momentum when he faces off against San Jose on Monday.

