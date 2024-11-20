Kreider scored the game-winning goal and fired four shots on net in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Canucks.

Kreider ended a three-game slump at a great time, tallying midway through the third period. The winger doesn't have an assist yet, but he's racked up nine goals on 46 shots, a 19.6 shooting percentage, through 17 contests. He's added 23 hits, 10 PIM and an even plus-minus rating while seeing steady top-six minutes and ice time in all situations. This was his fourth game-winning goal of the campaign.