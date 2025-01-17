Kreider scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-3 win over Utah.

The goal was Kreider's first point in two games since he returned from missing four contests due to an upper-body injury. The 33-year-old winger has slotted back into a middle-six role as he looks to shake off a poor first half of the campaign. He's now at 14 goals, two assists, 94 shots on net, 55 hits and a minus-7 rating through 36 outings overall.