Kreider scored a goal on one shot in the Rangers' 4-3 overtime loss to the Devils on Saturday.

Kreider extended the Rangers' lead to 3-1 with a rebound out in front of Vitek Vanecek. This goal gives Kreider goals in back-to-back games and three goals in the last four games. On the season, Kreider has 19 goals and 30 points in 41 games.