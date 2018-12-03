Rangers' Chris Kreider: Scores in disappointing defeat
Kreider scored his team-leading 14th goal in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Jets on Sunday.
The 27-year-old winger has 22 points in 28 games this season, but Kreider's second-period goal was just his second point in the last five games. However, it was an important goal that gave New York a 3-0 lead. Unfortunately, the Rangers gave it up in the game's final frame and then lost in a shootout. Meanwhile, the 6-foot-3 speedster is halfway to his career-high in goals for a season (28) and should easily surpass it if he continues lighting the lamp at this pace.
