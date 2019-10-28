Rangers' Chris Kreider: Scores in second straight
Kreider scored a goal on four shots but was minus-4 in Sunday's 7-4 loss to Boston.
Kreider now has goals in back-to-back games after enduring a seven-game drought to open the season. The 28-year-old scored a career-high 28 goals a season ago and there's no reason he can't log another 20-goal campaign despite his slow start in 2019-20.
