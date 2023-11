Kreider scored a goal on three shots in the Rangers' 5-4 shootout loss to the Wild on Saturday.

Kreider scored a goal by deflecting a shot by Artemi Panarin past Marc-Andre Fleury to tie the game at 4-4. This goal extends Kreider's point streak to four games as he seems to be heating up offensively. He should continue to see time on the Rangers' top line and top power-play unit.