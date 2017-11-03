Rangers' Chris Kreider: Scores in win over Lightning

Kreider scored his fourth goal of the season during Thursday's 2-1 win over Tampa Bay.

Kreider has scored all four of his goals in the past six games, and it appears he's putting his early-season lull in the rearview mirror. The 26-year-old winger has endless upside and offers a cross-category profile, but he's beginning to run short on time to translate his high-end talent into the same level of fantasy production. This could still prove to be a buy-low spot, though.