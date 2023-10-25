Kreider scored a power-play goal on two shots, added two hits and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

Kreider had cooled off over the last week, but he was able to get back in the goal column Tuesday. He tipped in a shot from Artemi Panarin for the Rangers' second tally, which was the game-winner. Kreider continues to make himself a menace to opposing defenses with his net-front skills. He's up to five goals, including three on the power play, one assist, 15 shots on net, six PIM and a plus-3 rating through six contests.