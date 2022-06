Kreider scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 3-2 loss in Game 3.

Kreider logged a power-play goal in the second period, burying a rebound off a Mika Zibanejad shot. The 31-year-old winger now has five consecutive games with four goals and two assists in that span. Overall, Kreider has 10 goals and five assists through 17 postseason contests.