Rangers' Chris Kreider: Scores twice in 400th game
Kreider potted a pair of power-play goals in Thursday's 7-5 loss to the Islanders.
While Kreider's team didn't get the result it was hoping for, he celebrated his 400th career NHL game in style. His two goals give the power forward six in the past eight games. The Rangers may try to move him if they fall out of contention, but Kreider's combination of size and speed should allow him to deliver decent fantasy production in any system.
