Kreider scored two power-play goals in Tuesday's 5-1 Game 1 win over the Devils.

After potting 26 power-play goals in 2021-22, Kreider dipped down to only eight this season, but he found his mojo in front of the net in the playoff opener. Both of his goals came on deflections in front, and Kreider's first goal ended up being the game-winner. Since the start of last year's playoff run, Kreider has 12 goals in his last 21 postseason games.