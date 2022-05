Kreider scored a pair of goals on three shots and blocked two shots in Monday's 6-2 win over the Hurricanes in Game 7.

Kreider tipped in a power-play goal in the first period and added an even-strength insurance marker in the third. He was limited to only four points in seven games during a defensive-minded second round. The star winger is up to eight goals, three assists, 38 shots on net, 36 hits and a minus-1 rating in 14 playoff contests.