Kreider scored a pair of goals in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Penguins.

Kreider opened the scoring just 22 seconds into the game when his attempted pass deflected off a Pittsburgh defender and past Tristan Jarry. He'd add a second goal in the third period, burying a feed from Vincent Trocheck on an odd-man rush. The two-goal performance snapped a three-game scoreless skid for Kreider who came into the night with just one point in his last six contests. The 31-year-old winger now has 16 goals and 10 assists in 34 games this season.