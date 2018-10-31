Rangers' Chris Kreider: Scores twice in win over Sharks
Kreider scored two goals, fired four shots on net and recorded a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Sharks.
Early in the third period, Kreider received a cross-ice pass from Brady Skjei and rocked a slap shot past Martin Jones to take the lead. When Timo Meier tied the game, Kreider responded less than two minutes later by putting home a backdoor pass from Mats Zuccarello. This was Kreider's second two-goal game of the year and he now has nine points in 12 games.
