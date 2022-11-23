Kreider scored a pair of goals in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Kings.

Kreider tallied twice in the third period, including one from a tricky angle for the go-ahead goal. He also had the empty-netter. The 31-year-old winger has racked up five goals and two helpers over his last seven contests, and he hasn't gone multiple games without a point since Oct. 23-26. Kreider has nine tallies, 17 points, 69 shots on net, 43 hits and a plus-6 rating in 20 appearances.