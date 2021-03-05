Kreider scored three goals -- one on the power play -- on five shots in Thursday's 6-1 win over New Jersey.

Kreider continued his sizzling hot streak, recording his second natural hat trick in five games to give him nine goals in the last six games. He scored New York's first three goals of the contest, tying the game at one on the power play before giving the Rangers the lead with a deflection later in the frame and adding a cushion early in third. The veteran winger is stepping up big time with Artemi Panarin (not injury related) unavailable and Mika Zibanejad struggling.