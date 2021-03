Kreider managed an assist in Wednesday's 9-0 win over the Flyers.

Fantasy managers were left wanting more from Krieder due to the overall scoring barrage from the Blueshirts, but the helper increased his point total to 20 on the season. Kreider owns a career-best shooting percentage (23.3), and he currently owns a 14:6 goals-to-assist ratio to stay highly relevant in most fantasy settings.