Rangers' Chris Kreider: Set to have surgery on ribs
Kreider will have surgery to resect his rib and will be out indefinitely.
Add this to the list of misfortunes for Kreider, who has already sat out three games due to a blood clot in his arm. Kreider has five goals and two assists with the man advantage this season, and the Rangers have struggled on the power play without him, capitalizing on just two of 13 opportunities (15.4 percent). J.T. Miller has been playing a top-six role and significant power-play minutes in Kreider's absence.
