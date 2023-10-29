Kreider provided an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks.

Kreider set up K'Andre Miller for the game-winning goal in overtime. The helper was Kreider's first since Opening Night, but he's been effective as a net-front scorer on the power play. The winger has five goals, two helpers, 20 shots on net, eight hits and a plus-3 rating through eight contests, with three of his tallies coming with the man advantage and one more being a shorthanded goal.