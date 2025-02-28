Kreider (upper body) won't be in the lineup for Friday's game versus the Maple Leafs, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Kreider was one of three game-time decisions for the Rangers, but he did not take the ice for warmups. The 33-year-old will miss his third straight game, leaving the door open for Brennan Othmann or Arthur Kaliyev to fill in as a bottom-six forward. Kreider practiced Thursday and participated in Friday's morning skate, so he may be available for Sunday's game against the Predators.