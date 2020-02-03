Rangers' Chris Kreider: Sitting out Monday
Kreider (upper body) isn't in the lineup for Monday's game against the Stars, Rick Carpiniello of The Athletic reports.
Kreider came into the game considered a game-time call after he suffered an ugly injury in Saturday's win against Detroit. The 28-year-old will be a major loss for the Rangers, especially considering he's racked up nine points in his past nine games. In his stead, Phil Di Giuseppe will draw into the lineup, and expect the team to update Kreider's status ahead of Wednesday's game against Toronto.
