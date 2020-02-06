Rangers' Chris Kreider: Slated to play Wednesday

Kreider (upper body) is expected to play in Wednesday's game versus the Maple Leafs, Rick Carpiniello of The Athletic reports.

Rangers faithful (and the teams hoping to trade for Kreider) can exhale, as the 28-year-old winger will return to the lineup after missing just one game after taking a knee to his head Saturday. Kreider will work on the top line, and he'll look to continue the momentum of a three-game point streak he posted prior to the injury.