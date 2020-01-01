Rangers' Chris Kreider: Snipes 12th goal
Kreider netted a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the Oilers.
Kreider's second-period tally laid the foundation for the Rangers' five-goal rally. The goal got him to the 25-point mark in 39 games this season. The 28-year-old has added 89 shots on goal, 76 hits and 38 PIM. He's set to make his 500th NHL appearance Thursday in Calgary.
