Rangers' Chris Kreider: Snipes third goal of season
Kreider scored what proved to be the game-winning goal and had three shots in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Red Wings.
Kreider wired a snap shot from the right faceoff dot to beat Jimmy Howard and stake the Rangers to a 2-0 lead in the second period. It was only his third goal of the year after producing four 20-goal campaigns in the previous five seasons. However, the 28-year-old is just one small hot streak away from returning to a pace more in line with his career norms.
