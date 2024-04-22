Kreider scored the final goal in Sunday's 4-1 Game 1 win over the Capitals.

Kreider opened the postseason doing what he's consistently done over the Rangers' last two playoff runs. Since the start of the 2022 playoffs, Kreider has 17 goals and 26 points through 28 games. Sunday's game got chippy, and if the series stays that way and penalties begin to mount, Kreider could become a significant factor as a key piece of the Rangers' top power-play unit. He was sixth in the NHL with 18 power-play goals this season. Since the start of the 2019-20 season, he is tied for third in power-play goals with 72, sitting behind only Leon Draisaitl and Sam Reinhart. Sunday's third-period marker came at even strength, though.