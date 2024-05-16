Kreider, who took a maintenance day Wednesday, is not a lock to suit up against Carolina in Game 6 on Thursday, though coach Peter Laviolette said it was "a real positive" that Kreider skated Thursday, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Kreider's potential absence could be nothing more than playoff head games being played by the Rangers bench boss, but unfortunately, fantasy players will need to monitor the situation ahead of warmups. In nine playoff appearances, the 33-year-old Kreider has generated four goals and three assists, including three power-play points. If Kreider can't go in game 6, Will Cuylle could be shifted into a top-six role.