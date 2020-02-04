Rangers' Chris Kreider: Status uncertain for Wednesday
Kreider (upper body) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's matchup versus the Maple Leafs, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.
Kreider had the same status ahead of Monday's loss to the Stars but was ultimately ruled out. Phil Di Giuseppe filled in on the top line in Kreider's place and could remain there if the latter can't go.
